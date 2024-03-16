Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats signs new contract

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a social media post that basketball Nate Oats' contract will go before the school's Board of Trustees next week. The 19th-ranked Crimson Tide played Florida on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal round. Alabama, the number three seed, came into the conference tournament in Nashville having won the regular-season and conference tournament championships two of the past three years under Oats. Alabama has advanced to the NCAA Tournament three years in a row. Oats was hired from Buffalo in 2019.

"We are excited about the success of our men's basketball program and Nate's continued commitment to the University," Byrne said in his post. "We look forward to him leading our men's basketball program for many years to come."

That made talking about Alabama's commitment to him and the men's program tougher for Oats even as he said he appreciated the support to help the Tide compete to be a Top 10 program year in and year out. Oats also said it helps take his name out of speculation for any other job openings.

"Obviously, we'd like to be playing (Saturday), playing for an SEC Tournament championship, but we're in the NCAA Tournament," Oats said. "You know the 13 years before we got here, they'd only played two. This will be four straight for us, so we've got the program headed in the right direction."

