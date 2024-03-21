Digital Media Center
Alabama high court authorizes execution date for man convicted in 2004 slaying

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:48 PM CDT
This undated photo released by the Alabama Dept. of Corrections shows Jamie Mills. The Alabama Supreme Court on March 20,2024, authorized Alabama's governor to set an execution date for death row inmate Jamie Mills. Mills was convicted of killing Floyd and Vera Hill during a 2004 robbery in Marion County. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
AP
/
Alabama Department of Corrections
This undated photo released by the Alabama Dept. of Corrections shows Jamie Mills. The Alabama Supreme Court on March 20,2024, authorized Alabama's governor to set an execution date for death row inmate Jamie Mills. Mills was convicted of killing Floyd and Vera Hill during a 2004 robbery in Marion County. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized an execution date for a man convicted in the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery.

Justices granted the Alabama attorney general's request to authorize an execution date for Jamie Mills, 50. Gov. Kay Ivey will set the exact date. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the office would provide updates as they become available.

Under Alabama procedure, the state Supreme Court authorizes the governor to set an execution date.

Mills was convicted of capital murder for the 2004 slaying of Floyd and Vera Hill in Guin, a city of about 2,000 people in Marion County.

Prosecutors said Mills and his wife went to the couple's home where he beat the couple and stole money and medications.

Floyd Hill, 87, died from blunt-and sharp-force wounds to his head and neck, and Vera Mills, 72, died from complications of head trauma 12 weeks after the crime, the attorney general's office wrote in a court filing.

Attorneys for Mills had asked justices to deny the execution date request while they pursue a pending claim of prosecutorial misconduct in the case.

Mills' attorneys wrote in a March petition to a Marion County judge that prosecutors concealed that they had a plea deal with Mills' wife that spared her from a possible death sentence. She was the key prosecution witness against Mills at his trial.

The attorney general's office disputed that there was a pretrial agreement.

Alabama, which carried out the nation's first execution by nitrogen gas earlier this year, says it plans to put Mills to death by lethal injection.
