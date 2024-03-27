Auburn Floral Trail underway through April 19

The 2024 Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through April 19.

Community members are invited to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the finest blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer.

The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.

The Auburn Floral Trail is broken into a 10.5-mile south trail and a 3.5-mile north trail with two bonus sections.

Wayfinding signs are posted along the north and south trails to help visitors, cyclists and pedestrians navigate.

Brochures with trail maps are available at City Hall, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and other City facilities. Brochures are also available online at auburnalabama.org/public-works/auburn-floral-trail.

The Auburn Floral Trail is brought to you by the Auburn Beautification Council, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and the City of Auburn.