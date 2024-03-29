Montgomery Zoo to provide Dino Dig Education Program

he Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is thrilled to announce the return of the anticipated Dino Dig event to be held on April 6.

Dino Dig offers an immersive experience for children, aged 4-12 years old, that indulges their curiosity and encourages them to explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs.

Participants will get to experience a realistic archaeological dig, discover historic bones, and learn about creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago. With a focus on hands-on learning and interactive fun, Dino Dig promises to be an unforgettable educational day for the whole family.

The program includes:



classroom lesson plan

hands-on dig time

live animal presentations

a take-home, keepsake goody bag

Join us at the Montgomery Zoo for a day of discovery exploration, and fun as we journey back in time to uncover the wonders of the prehistoric world. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make lasting memories and inspire a lifelong love of learning.

Admission for the event is $34 per child (4-12 years old) for non-members and $20 per child for Montgomery Zoo Members. Accompanying parents/older children (13 years and up) is $18 per person or free for Montgomery Zoo members.

Please note that all children must have a responsible accompanying adult during the event. Advanced reservations required prior to Friday, April 5 at 12pm noon. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event.

For additional information concerning Dino Dig or to make reservations, please contact our Education Department at (334) 625-4909 or zooinfo@montgomeryal.gov or visit our website, www.montgomeryzoo.com.