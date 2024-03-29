Why Where Matters: Huntsville to host GeoResilience Summit

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and GEOHuntsville will co-host the GeoResilience Summit, “Why Where Matters,” on Wednesday, April 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jackson Center.

The summit is an opportunity for participants to engage in discussions with experts from government, industry and academia about the impact of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) on national security and the explosion of technological innovations in Huntsville’s growing geospatial ecosystem.

“In Huntsville, where the aerospace, defense, and cyber intelligence sectors flourish, the importance of geospatial technology cannot be overstated,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “The summit aligns seamlessly with our legacy of pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.”

The event will include a keynote speech from NGA Deputy Director Tonya Wilkerson and leaders from NASA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Space Command, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and more. It will feature a closing keynote from Mayor Battle.

Panel topics include:



How GIS Developments are Strengthening U.S. Resilience

How GEOINT Can Map Changes in Human Health

Geospatial Roles in Disaster Response & Climate Change

Expanding into Outer Space

Preparing for a Career in The Geospatial & STEM Industry & Government

A student career fair will be held simultaneously from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. featuring representatives from across the geospatial sector, including NGA and other federal agencies, industries and nonprofits.

There is no cost for full-time high school and college students to attend the career fair. Industry experts will conduct resume reviews on a first-come, first-served basis.

View the full schedule and purchase tickets here.