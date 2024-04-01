$15,200 to be donated in new free children's and YA books to Black Belt school libraries

In April 2024, The University of Alabama School of Library and Information Studies (SLIS) will award a $15,200 in new, free books to elementary and high school libraries in Alabama via the SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt & Beyond Program.

SLIS says school librarians in the Black Belt region of the state and those in areas of the state that demonstrate a significant economic need were asked to apply for the book give-away program in February 2024. SLIS received applications from 29 highly deserving schools.

The judges chose three school libraries in the Black Belt Region to receive on average over $3,000 each in new children’s and/or young adult books. The judging of the applications was rigorous, as every school exemplified a significant need.

The judges also selected two Book Bonanza “Beyond” winners. The Beyond winner is a low-income private school in the Black Belt Region of the state, or a public school demonstrating significant economic need in an area of the state outside of the Black Belt. SLIS says the purpose of this award is to give an equally deserving school library, that is not eligible to be a Book Bonanza for the Black Belt Winner, a one-time opportunity to address literacy needs in their school community. Each of these schools will receive on average $3,000 in new children’s and/or young adult books.

2024 Book Bonanza Black Belt Winners:

—Goshen Elementary School, serving grades PreK-6 (Pike Country), Librarian Libby Bozeman

—Ridgecrest Elementary School, serving grades K-5 (Russell County), Librarian Pamela McCreless

—Southern Choctaw High School, Serving grades 7-12 (Choctaw County), Librarian Malissa Gentry

2024 Book Bonanza Beyond Winners:

—Chilton County High School, serving grades 9-12 (Chilton County), Librarian Jennifer Blencowe

—McDonnell Elementary School, serving grades PreK-5 (Madison County), Librarian Daphne Rivera

Established in 2009 by Dr. Jamie Campbell Naidoo, the SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt (& Beyond) is an annual program that provides free new books to school libraries in the Black Belt region of state.

Schools in the Black Belt region are encouraged to apply again in February 2025 for a chance to receive free books for their school libraries during the next SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt & Beyond Program. Low-income private schools in the Black Belt Region or schools in economically disadvantaged areas of the state outside the Black Belt are encouraged to apply to be a Beyond Winner.

Additional information about the program can be given by contacting SLIS children's literacy graduate assistant Kim Rogers at childliteracyga@gmail.com or Dr. Jamie C. Naidoo at 205-348-4610. Information is also available on the program website: http://blackbeltbookbonanza.weebly.com