Livestock producers in 37 Alabama counties eligible for drought recovery assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) in 37 Alabama counties for grazing losses due to drought.

Compensation is offered to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.

Counties approved for LFP include Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Mobile, Morgan, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Winston.

For LFP, qualifying drought intensity levels are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor. Producers are eligible to apply for 2024 LFP benefits for grazing losses on long season small grains, annual ryegrass and full season improved mixed. A full list of eligible counties and pasture types can be found on the FSA LFP webpage.

“To expedite the LFP application process, producers are encouraged to gather and submit records documenting losses," said State Executive Director Clifton Warren in a statement. "Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases, contract grower agreements, timely filed acreage reports and more. Eligible livestock producers should contact their local FSA office for more information on program eligibility and to schedule an appointment to apply for LFP drought recovery assistance.”

Pixabay

Livestock eligible for LFP include alpacas, beef cattle, bison, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, ostriches, reindeer, or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland. Recently, FSA updated LFP policy to expand program eligibility to include additional income producing grazing animals, like horses and ostrich, that contribute to the commercial viability of an agricultural operation.

Livestock used for hunting and consumption by the owner and horses and other animals that are used or intended to be used for racing and wagering remain ineligible.

Producers who want to participate in many USDA programs including disaster assistance programs like LFP, must file timely acreage reports by filling out the FSA-578 form to remain eligible for program benefits.

Livestock producers interested in applying LFP should contact their local FSA office with any questions about the eligibility of specific livestock and forage crops. More information in USDA disaster assistance is available here.

The deadline to apply for 2024 LFP assistance is Jan. 30, 2025.