Women's Final Four resale tickets going for twice as much compared to the men’s, including Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM CDT
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with teammates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/AP
/
AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with teammates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms. That means seats Alabama’s appearance in the men’s Final Four, along with UConn, Purdue, and NC State are going for less by comparison.

The average price of a ticket sold to the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.21, Logitix reported Wednesday.

The women's games Friday match Iowa against Connecticut and South Carolina against North Carolina State at 19,432-seat Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Including data from sales made a month ago and longer, the average price for the women's semifinals is $1,131.78, compared with $400.29 for the same period in 2023.

The men's games Saturday pit Purdue against North Carolina State and Connecticut against Alabama at 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Overall average ticket price for the men's semifinals is $993.70, compared with $636.43 in 2023.

A ticket to the women's championship game on Sunday was selling for an average of $1,110.63 this week. The average ticket to the men's title game Monday was selling for $646.45.

Demand for women's tickets has been driven by fanfare for Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in Division I. The Hawkeyes have played before sellout crowds — at home, on the road and at neutral sites — for all but two games this season.

Face value for a ticket that gets the buyer into both women's semifinals is $400 and $200 for the championship game. Face value for a ticket to the men's semifinals is $900 and $250 for the title game.
