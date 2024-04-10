Applications opening soon for Junior Archaeology Camp at Pope's Tavern Museum in Florence

The Pope’s Tavern Museum in Florence is hosting a Junior Archaeology Camp this summer. The camp will take place from June 3 through June 7, which will be divided into two groups based on age:

—Group 1: ages 9-12, 9:00-11:30 a.m.

—Group 2: ages 13-18, 1:00-3:30 p.m.

The camp will introduce students to the concepts of archaeology through hands-on investigation and research, according to organizers. Students will also learn how to research, plan, excavate and process artifacts at Pope’s Tavern Museum.

City of Florence

Applications will be available at Pope’s Tavern Museum, the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts and online starting Monday, April 15.

Organizers of the camp say archaeology can help children grasp concepts relating to mathematics, history, geology, chemistry, social science and more. They say this summer's Junior Archaeology Camp will utilize archaeological concepts for teaching the methods of archaeology and the history of the Pope’s Tavern site, while also incorporating age-appropriate and hands-on activities that relate to these various academic subjects.

Moundville Archaeological Park’s Education Department will be facilitating the 2024 summer program to bring the resources and skills of archaeological practice to the Florence community.

The University of Alabama Museum’s Moundville Archaeological Park, located 15 miles South of Tuscaloosa, is one of the largest and most widely studied archaeological sites in the state of Alabama.

The Pope’s Tavern Museum's Junior Archaeology Camp is free and sponsored by the City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums.

Pope’s Tavern is located at 203 Hermitage Drive in Florence. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

More information can be found here or by calling 256-760-6439.