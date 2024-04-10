Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arrest made in Alabama AG office bombing

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:23 PM CDT
Pixabay

Federal authorities have arrested a man they said placed an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general's office in February.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert of Irondale, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Authorities said a device was detonated in downtown Montgomery outside the Alabama attorney general's office in the early morning hours of February 24th. No injuries or significant damage to nearby buildings was reported. The device exploded about 3:42 a.m. on a Saturday.

"Thanks to the work of the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners, this defendant is being held accountable for allegedly detonating an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General's Office," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public."

Court records were not immediately available to show if Calvert has an attorney to speak on his behalf. Calvert was scheduled for his initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Montgomery.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office did not discuss a possible motive. However, Marshall in a statement that "I think it is safe to say that this was not a random act of violence."

"My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets," Marshall said.
Tags
News Alabama Attorney GeneralAlabama State Attorney General Steven MarshallbombATF
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate