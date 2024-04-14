Alabama reportedly played a role in defending Israel from Iranian missile attack

Israel has hailed the success of its defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran. The U.S. military took part in defending against the more than three hundred drones and ballistic missiles that were launched. Alabama reportedly played a role in developing the weapons used by the U.S. Navy.

Israel said it destroyed 99% of the more than three hundred drones and missiles launched during an unprecedented attack by Iran. U.S. Navy destroyers and fighter jets also reportedly played a role. Published reports say the Aegis anti-missile weapon system developed in Alabama was used to defend Israel during the late night attack by Iran. Boeing manages the Aegis in Huntsville.

According to Boeing’s website…

“Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Standard Missile-3 is being developed, produced, and deployed as part of the Missile Defense Agency’s Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS). SM-3 and the Aegis Weapon System are integrated into the BMDS to provide a sea-based umbrella of protection against short to medium-range ballistic missile threats in the exoatmosphere during the mid-course phase of flight.”

Regional tensions in the Middle East remain high, amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike. U.S. President Joe Biden said he would convene a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies on Sunday "to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack." The language indicated that the Biden administration does not want to spiral into a broader military conflict. A top U.S. official said the U.S. had informed Israel it does not plan on striking Iran itself.

Iran launched the attack in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month which killed two Iranian generals. Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. By Sunday morning, Iran said the attack was over and Israel reopened its air space.

The two foes have for years been engaged in a shadow war marked by incidents like the Damascus strike. But Sunday's assault, which set off air raid sirens across Israel, was the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel has over the years established – often with the help of the United States — a multilayered air-defense network that includes systems capable of intercepting a variety of threats including long-range missiles, cruise missiles, drones and short-range rockets. That reportedly includes Boeing’s Aegis anti missile system developed and built at its plant in Huntsville.

