Student research being highlighted at UAB’s 2024 Spring Expo

Alabama Public Radio
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:05 AM CDT


The University of Alabama at Birmingham is hosting its 2024 in-person and virtual Service Learning and Undergraduate Research Expo from Monday, April 15, through Friday, April 19.

The expo seeks to highlight and celebrate excellence in research, creative activity and scholarship by showcasing the academic ventures of undergraduate students, according to UAB News.

Students who participate in the expo find a unique opportunity to present research findings, receive feedback, and exchange experiences and ideas among peers and faculty.

Expo dates and events include:

  • April 15-19: Online expo. To register for the online expo, click here.
  • April 17: In-person Oral Presentations
    Location: Sterne Library
  • April 18: In-person Poster Presentations 
    Location: Bartow Arena
    8-9 a.m.: Check-in
    9-10 a.m.: Keynote Speaker
    10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Poster Presentations

The UAB Office of Service Learning and Undergraduate Research strives to elevate student academic success, promote civic engagement, and strengthen local and global communities by connecting students, faculty and community nonprofit partners.
The in-person expo is free and open to the public. Please contact uabexpo@uab.edu for more information.
