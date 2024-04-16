11th annual Opelika-Auburn Empty Bowls event helping to combat hunger

As part of an ongoing effort to combat hunger, the City of Auburn's Dean Road Ceramics Studio and the City of Opelika's Denson Drive Recreation Center will host the 11th annual Opelika-Auburn Empty Bowls Spring of 2024. The event is set for Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each year, this event alternates between the City of Auburn and the City of Opelika. The event will include soup and entertainment. Every ticket purchased is a direct donation to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Each ticketholder gets their choice of a handmade bowl created by local artists along with soup and bread.

What is Empty Bowls?

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger that was initially created by The Imagine Render Group in 1991.

The basic premise is simple: Local and regional potters, craftspeople and educators work to create hundreds of handcrafted bowls for each Empty Bowls event.

Guests are then invited to a simple meal of soup and bread. In exchange for a cash donation, guests can keep their bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in our communities.

100% of the money raised by the Auburn and Opelika ceramics studios during each Empty Bowls event is donated to the East Alabama Community Food Bank.

As Covid-19 cases surge around our community, county and the world many of us are wondering how we can help. Our neighbors, friends and family are facing hunger now more than ever.

This pandemic has been painful, but we as a community can come together and help. Many details about this year's event will be different. However, the main goal of our Empty Bowls event will not change.

Empty Bowls would not be possible without the generous support of our local sponsors. Each year, sponsors donate delicious soup, bread, unique items for the Empty Bowls Raffle and in some cases their talents! For our 2021 event, the Auburn University Fighting World Hunger group will be volunteering their time to ensure a safe and successful event.

Read more on the 2024 Empty Bowls event here.