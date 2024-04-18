Cops on Tops fundraiser to benefit Lee County Special Olympics

Local law enforcement agencies are on a mission to raise funds for the Alabama Special Olympics with the 2024 Cops on Top event.

This year, the Auburn Police Department will be raising money at the Kroger on Dean Road, Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Opelika Police Department will be fundraising at the Tiger Town Kroger at the same time with the added help of Lee County Sherriff’s Department.

The Cops on Top event is a regional effort to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics organization which sponsors competitive events each year for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Some officers will be on the roof at the Kroger locations while other officers will be available outside the store to accept donations alongside Special Olympics athletes.

A variety of local agencies from the Lee County area participated in 2023 and multiple officers from each station stood on the roof for the Special Olympic athletes.

Lunch will be served at both locations from 11:30am-1pm and will cost $5 for chips, a drink, and a hot dog.

The city invites the public is invited to come out on April 19 any time from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and help local law enforcement raise money for a wonderful organization.

For more information on Special Olympics or the Cops on Top event, please contact Elizabeth Kaufman at (334) 501-2939 or email at ekaufman@auburnalabama.org.