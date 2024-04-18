UAB National Alumni Society’s annual Scholarship Run giving tuition support

Participants are being invited to run to support student scholarships during the University of Alabama at Birmingham National Alumni Society’s (NAS) 18th annual Scholarship Run, presented by VIVA Health, on Saturday, April 20.

The 8:00 a.m. race is heading to Crestline Village in Mountain Brook, near Crestline Elementary School. The race is hosted on a certified course and will be chipped and timed.

A new 1-mile Fun Run has been added for 2024, designed for little Blazers with smaller T-shirt sizes available, according to UAB News.

Register online for the 2024 Scholarship Run. Registration is $35 from March 23-April 19; and $40 on April 20. Registration for the Fun Run is $20 through April 20. Race-day registration and check-in will start at 7:00 a.m.

All participants (5K, 10K, Fun Run, virtual) will receive a packet with a T-shirt and finisher medal. Packet pickup is from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, and Friday, April 19, at the UAB Alumni House, 1301 10th Ave. South, Birmingham.

Started in 2007, the Scholarship Run has allowed the NAS to raise more than $1 million to help support student scholarships. The Scholarship Run has established itself as an exceptional annual run for alumni and friends.

The Scholarship Run helps further the mission of the NAS and allows them to raise money to support current and future students at UAB.

The NAS is a 501(c)(3) committed to serving UAB alumni and students through engaging events and resources and provides student scholarships each year through fundraising events.