An Alabama prison warden is arrested on drug charges

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2024 at 6:07 PM CDT
The warden of an Alabama prison was arrested on drug charges, officials with the state prison system confirmed.

Chadwick Crabtree, the warden at Limestone Correctional Facility, was charged with the manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the prison system. Court records show that manufacturing charge accuses him of growing psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic.

Court records did not show if Crabtree has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said its law enforcement division, along with a state SWAT team and the Limestone County sheriff's office, executed search and arrest warrants at Crabtree's home. Crabtree and his wife were both taken into custody.

The prison system did not immediately disclose what led to the search, but said the investigation is ongoing.

A search was also conducted at Crabtree's office at Limestone, the prison system said. Crabtree has been placed on mandatory leave without pay pending further personnel action.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
