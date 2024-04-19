City of Birmingham featured on MONOPOLY board game

MONOPOLY has unveiled a new version of the classic board game that features Birmingham, making it the first time that an authorized version of the game has been based in Alabama.

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition was unveiled on March 20th at the iconic Vulcan Park and Museum. It was attended by local officials, business leaders and a costumed mascot of the iconic “Mr. Monopoly” from the game.

KC Projects Public Relations



”Birmingham was just one of those cities that there's so much pride, so much history, so much cultural significance. You guys have so much going on that it was just the right place for us to come,” said Katie Hubbard, the sales executive at Top Trumps USA, the makers of MONOPOLY.

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition features the beloved sites and businesses that make up the Magic City. To make sure that the board accurately represented Birmingham, Top Trumps USA, asked city residents to make suggestions on what should be on the board.

A release from The City of Birmingham says the sites and businesses on the board include:

• Rotary Trail

• Greater Birmingham Humane Society

• Legacy Community Federal Credit Union

• Boutwell Auditorium

• Heaviest Corner on Earth

• Kelly Ingram Park

• Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema

• Southern Museum of Flight

• Birmingham Museum of Art

• Seibels Camp & Cottage Outfitters

• Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

• Memory Lane

• At Home Furnishings

• Golden Rule BBQ & Grill

• The Alabama Peanut Company

• The Market at Pepper Place

• The BJCC

• Protective Stadium

• Legacy Arena

• Birmingham Botanical Gardens

• Birmingham Zoo

• Kulture City

• Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

• Sloss Furnaces

• Bromberg’s

• Vulcan Park & Museum

• City of Birmingham

“It is an extraordinary honor for Birmingham to be chosen for its own edition of MONOPOLY,” said Randall L. Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham in a press release. “This is an incredible way for Birmingham’s rich history, cultural diversity, and thriving community spirit to be experienced and shared through generations.”

KC Projects Public Relations



Hubbard, who was the executive from Top Trumps USA that was most involved with the making of MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition traveled Dallas to attend the unveiling of the special edition of MONOPOLY. She believes that Birmingham was the perfect city to be featured on the board game classic.

”I learned very quickly, Birmingham loves Birmingham, and you guys genuinely do take care of each other, and know each other to an extent that you don't see in other sbig cities,” she said. “I think this [MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition] is just another great excuse to spend time with your peers and spend time with your friends and spend time with your family, and experience this city that you all love so much, in a completely new and unique way.”

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Kulture City, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Sidewalk Film Center, Birmingham Museum of Art, Memory Lane, At Home Furnishings, Golden Rule BBQ & Grill, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Sloss Furnaces, Bromberg’s, Protective Life Insurance, and Smith’s Variety.

Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic board games and puzzles, and under the licenses of Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.