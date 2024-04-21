Digital Media Center
Former Auburn point guard plans transfer to rival Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM CDT
FILE - Auburn guard Aden Holloway (1) goes to the basket as Mississippi forward Moussa Cisse (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Former Auburn point guard Aden Holloway plans to transfer to rival Alabama. The former five-star recruit, who played for the Tigers as a freshman told on3.com of his plans on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
The University of Alabama basketball team is losing players to the NBA Draft and the transfer portal. It may soon gain a point guard.

Former Auburn point guard Aden Holloway plans to transfer to rival Alabama. The former five-star recruit, who played for the Tigers as a freshman, told On3.com of his plans on Saturday. Holloway started 26 games for the Tigers, averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 assists, including a 24-point game against Indiana on Dec. 9.

He struggled at times with his outside shooting, making 30.2% of his 3-point shots and going just 4 of 19 over Auburn's final eight games. Holloway was rated as the No. 18 prospect overall last year, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He split time last season with Tre Donaldson, who is also transferring.

Alabama point guard and leading scorer Mark Sears has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility after leading the Tide to their first Final Four. Aaron Estrada is out of eligibility and Rylan Griffen has announced plans to transfer.

Alabama also has received commitments from two guards, South Florida's Chris Youngblood and Pepperdine's Houston Mallette.
