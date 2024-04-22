Digital Media Center
Upcoming Beef and Forage Field Days offer Alabama producers access to industry information, research

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:30 AM CDT
Pixabay

Alabama cattle and forage producers are being invited to "beef up" their herd and pasture management. 2024 Beef and Forage Field Days are offering producers inside access to some of the latest industry information. The events are put on by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s animal science and forages team.

“Producers will have the opportunity to get in the field to view current research and demonstrations on timely beef cattle and forage management issues,” said Kim Mullenix, an Alabama Extension beef systems specialist. “They will also get to interact with our Extension team, beef and forage researchers and students working on solutions to farm management issues.”

Each event is hosted at a research and Extension center in Alabama. The Field Days are free to attend, but registration is required.

2024 Beef and Forage Field Day dates and locations:

April 23 — Tennessee Valley Research and Extension Center

May 3 — E.V. Smith Research Center

Oct. 18 — Blackbelt Research and Extension Center

The research and Extension centers are a part of Auburn University’s Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station system.
For more information, visit the 2024 Alabama Extension Statewide Beef and Forage Field Days web page at www.aces.edu.

Interested participants can also contact the regional Extension agent listed for the location that they are interested in attending.
Alabama Cooperative Extension SystemAuburn UniversityAlabama agricultureagriculture
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
