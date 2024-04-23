Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson transferring to Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:05 AM CDT
FILE - Miami (Ohio) place kicker Graham Nicholson watches after kicking the game-winning field goal as Alec Bevelhimer holds the ball against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Former All-American Nicholson, who won the award as the nation's top placekicker last season, announced on social media Sunday, April 21, 2024, his plans to transfer to Alabama. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Matt Marton/AP
/
FR170980 AP
FILE - Miami (Ohio) place kicker Graham Nicholson watches after kicking the game-winning field goal as Alec Bevelhimer holds the ball against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Former All-American Nicholson, who won the award as the nation's top placekicker last season, announced on social media Sunday, April 21, 2024, his plans to transfer to Alabama. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson plans to transfer to Alabama.

The former Miami of Ohio All-American, who won the award as the nation's top placekicker last season, announced his commitment Sunday on social media.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is looking for a replacement for Will Reichard, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

Nicholson made 27 of 28 field goals last season for the RedHawks and all but one of his 36 extra-point attempts. He's the first Lou Groza Award winner from the Mid-American Conference.

Nicholson made a career-long 52-yarder against Bowling Green and scored 113 points last season, fourth-most in program history. The three-year starter made a Miami career record 84.5% of his field goal attempts.
Tags
News Kalen DeBoerAlabama FootballUniversity of Alabama footballCrimson Tide footballAlabama Crimson TideUA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate