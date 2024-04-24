"Use of Force Review and Report" released after Mobile Police Department investigation

Mobile has released a redacted copy of the "Use of Force Review and Report" examining practices within the city's police department. A copy can be found here.

Former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown conducted the investigation at the request of Mayor Sandy Stimpson after concerns were raised from the community, in which the preliminary findings resulted in Police Chief Paul Prine being placed on administrative leave. Prine has served the community for nearly three decades.

The release of the report comes after the mayor urged city council members to consider Resolution #60-373 at their Tuesday, April 23 meeting, which would authorize the removal of Prine as Police Chief. Mobile City Council has not made a decision on the proposal, but a vote could a reportedly take place next Tuesday, April 30.

Stimpson said, in a preliminary briefing of the findings, it was shown that practices within the department are not matching up with policies, procedures and training. In the course of their investigation, it came to light that Prine made inappropriate statements early in his tenure, according to the mayor. Stimpson also said investigators relayed concerns around Prine’s authoritarian leadership style, saying he openly advised that he uses fear in his management approach.

The debate from city council members comes as Prine is being offered a settlement agreement, according to local news outlets, but that offer expires at noon on Friday, April 26. Should Prine accept the proposal, he would have to resign and be removed as Police Chief.

“He would remain employed in a consulting capacity to assist us with litigation transition until the end of the mayor’s term, and provided the mayor is reelected, he would still be there until he would retire,“ Woods told WPMI regarding Tuesday's offer.

The current offer comes on the heels of the mayor and city leaders offering Prine a retirement option weeks ago with a severance package, which was reportedly in line with his current salary. Stimpson said Prine declined to answer and began packing up his office and became absent from his duties.

No word yet on when Prine will review or possibly accept the current settlement offer.

According to the Mobile Police Department's website, Prine has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience. He started his career with the Chickasaw Police Department in 1995. He was accepted into the Mobile Police Academy in 1997 whereby he graduated at the top of his class earning the Academic Award, The Chief’s Overall Excellence Award, and was nominated by his peers to be the class president.

In October 2001, he responded to a domestic call where he was shot multiple times in the line of duty. He sustained life-threatening injuries. After returning to duty, he subsequently earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and received his graduate degree in Criminal Justice.