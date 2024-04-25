Gov. Ivey cites "cost concerns" for Alabama opting out of summer meal program for low-income kids

Alabama was one of 14 states that declined to participate in a federal program that gives summer food assistance to low-income families with school age children, prompting advocates on Wednesday to urge lawmakes to reverse course and join the program.

Pixabay

At a public hearing on the proposed education budget, several organizations urged legislators to set aside funding for Alabama to participate in 2025.

“Every child deserves the chance to grow learn and dream without the burden of hunger weighing them down,” Rhonda Mann, executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s Children told the Finance and Taxation-Education Committee.

The program called Summer EBT, or Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, provides families $40 per month for each child receiving free and reduced-price school lunches. That would be about $120 to spend on groceries over the summer break. The program is intended to augment existing summer meal sites to help combat food insecurity in the summer months.

Pixabay

Alabama participated in the pandemic version of the program. Congress in 2022 made the program permanent effective this summer, but Alabama has declined to take part in the permanent program. States split the administrative costs of running the program but the benefits are federally funded.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday cited cost concerns when asked if Alabama plans to participate.

Pixabay

“Alabama fully participated in the program during the pandemic years, the time for which the program was created and intended. Now, in 2024, the pandemic is behind us, and federal changes have significantly increased the state’s cost to administer it,” Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for Ivey wrote in an email.

The governor’s office did not provide an estimate of administrative costs.

Alabama Arise, an advocacy group for low-income families, estimated that it would take $10 million to $15 million in administrative and start-up costs for Alabama to participate in 2025, but that amount would decrease in future years. LaTrell Clifford Wood, a hunger policy advocate with Alabama Arise, urged lawmakers to set aside the funds in the $9.3 billion Education Trust Fund budget.

Pixabay

“Summer EBT is an opportunity that our state simply can’t afford to pass up. We urge lawmakers to make this investment in a healthier future for Alabama’s children," Clifford Wood said.

The Alabama House of Representatives last week tabled an amendment that would have set aside money for the program. State Rep. Danny Garrett, the chairman of the House budget-writing committee, told representatives that he wants to learn more about what is required of the state before appropriating funds.

One state senator said he will fight to secure funding when the appropriations bill comes up for a vote.

Pixabay

“We are going to feed these children or they are going to drag me from that microphone,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said.

Alabama is the fifth poorest state in the nation, with 17% of adults and 23% of children (1 out of 4) facing food insecurity, or lack of regular access to enough nutritious food for an active, healthy life.

That information comes from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The department advises, for those with low or no income, rent or mortgage and medicine are usually covered first, leaving little for the food budget and other, more flexible expenses.

For some Alabama students, free and reduced school lunches means a grantee of meals. However, that assistance stops over the summer break, leaving children with lower access to food.

In recent years, 94% of Alabama’s children who received free or reduced-price school meals during the school year did not have access to these meals over the summer, according to ADPH.