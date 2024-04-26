Applications for summer internship with Alabama Coastal Foundation soon closing

The deadline is fast approaching for interested participants to apply for a summer internship with an environmental nonprofit organization based out of Mobile.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation (ACF) was founded in 1993 to improve and protect Alabama's coastal environment through cooperation, education and participation.

According to the ACF's website, the nonprofit has promoted a culture where environmental decisions are based on an accurate understanding of the underlying science. ACF work with individuals, other nonprofit groups, as well as the public (local, state, and federal) and private (small business through big industry) sectors for the betterment of our coastal environment using an inclusive environmental stewardship approach.

The deadline to submit to the ACF's 2024 Summer Internship is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. The program is open to students with an interest in coastal preservation.

Job Responsibilities:

• Conducts outreach regarding federal legislation to protect Alabama’s Underwater Forest as part of the National Marine Sanctuary System

• Helps increase awareness for Alabama’s coastal visitors regarding sea turtles

• Promotes ACF’s Connect to Your Coast outreach events

• Supports ACF’s Estuary Corps Middle School summer program

• Performs other duties as may be assigned

Required qualifications:

• Shows initiative

• Has strong research and analytical skills

• Able to listen to and work collaboratively with diverse people

• Able to communicate effectively both verbally and in written form

• Possesses excellent organizational skills

Hours and Schedule:

• This is a flexible, unpaid internship with a minimum of 10 hours per week and maximum of 40 on a schedule that is mutually agreed upon prior to service.

• If your school has a work-study program or you would like your time counted towards course credit, ACF is willing to complete the necessary forms.

Anyone interested in applying to serve as ACF’s Summer Intern must email a PDF version of a resume to ACF Executive Director Mark Berte: mberte@joinACF.org. For any questions, email or call 251-402-3936.