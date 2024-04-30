The movement for safer streets in Alabama observes Keep Kids Alive Drive 25.

The Alabama Triple-A is hoping to educate cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians on road behaviors that they can practice to keep roads safe. Their goal is to decrease and ultimately end the number of deaths and injuries associated with unsafe driving behaviors.

This national holiday was founded by Tom Everson is recognized on May 1. It is a take action day for all road users. For KKAD 25 this day is about more than practicing safe driving habits. The group’s website says “It is about the kids! It is about safety! It is about caring! It is about time!”

Clay Ingram is the public relations and marketing manager for A.A.A. He explained that it is more important than ever to be cautious of speed zones in order to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians.

Mr. Ingram explained that if a pedestrian is hit at a speed limit of 35 and lower they have a higher chance of surviving. 25 miles per hour is the recommended speed in school and neighborhood areas.

“We keep the speed limits pretty low in the neighborhoods where you have a lot of kids walking around, you have a lot of adults just walking through the neighborhood going for a walk, and you have a lot of pets that are out as well. So it's that magic number is 35 miles an hour. So you want to be sure that you're well below that,” said Ingram.

Checking the area around your car to ensure there are no children playing, hiding your cell phone, and following the “take 3 to see” procedure are just a few behaviors drives should be practicing according to KKAD 25.

For the state of Alabama Mr. Ingram encourages that drivers should have to go through a stricter training program before obtaining a license.

“A lot of states around the country have very strict and stringent driver training programs for young drivers prior to getting their license. And, and typically, those states have lower crash rates than states like Alabama that don't have such a law. So you know, it's probably something that we need to look at, going forward,” said Ingram.

Individuals are encouraged to join the mission for safer roads by sending out messages for fellow pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to see. On KKAD 25 website decals reading “Be Aware! Drive with Care,” “No Need to Speed” and several others can be obtained. Other items such as street signs and free campaign kits can be found on their website.

KAAD hopes these items act as reminders for drivers to slow down and to put down deceives that may be distracting. For more information about this day and how to be a part of their mission visit their KKAD 25 website.