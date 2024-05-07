Digital Media Center
NASA and Boeing call off launch of Alabama built rocket

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:14 AM CDT
Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket is seen at Space Launch Complex 41 after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, late Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna/AP
/
FR60642 AP
Launch managers called off the first astronaut launch of Boeing’s new space capsule because of a valve problem on the Alabama built Atlas-V. The two NASA test pilots had just strapped into Boeing's Starliner capsule for a flight to the International Space Station when the countdown was halted, just two hours before the planned liftoff. United Launch Alliance said an oxygen pressure-relief valve on the upper stage of the company's Atlas-V started fluttering open and close, creating a loud buzz. ULA built the rocket at its factory in Decatur.

United Launch Alliance said the valve may have exceeded its two hundred thousand lifetime cycles. That means it would have to be replaced, pushing the launch into next week. But if engineers can determine the valve is still within that limit, the launch team could try again as soon as Friday. It was the latest delay for Boeing's first crew flight, on hold for years because of capsule trouble.

ULA said similar valve trouble had occurred in years past on a few other Atlas rockets launching satellites. It was quickly resolved by turning the troublesome valves off and back on. But the company has stricter flight rules for astronaut flights, prohibiting valve recycling when a crew is on board.

NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich acknowledged it was a tough call. "We're taking it one step at a time, and we're going to launch when we're ready and fly when it's safe to do so," Stich told reporters.

Within minutes of the countdown halting, Boeing's new astrovan was back at the launch pad to retrieve Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from their pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starliner's first test flight without a crew in 2019 failed to reach the space station and Boeing had to repeat the flight. Then the company encountered parachute issues and flammable tape.

NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago to ferry astronauts to and from the space station after the shuttle program ended, paying the private companies billions of dollars. SpaceX has been in the orbital taxi business since 2020.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
