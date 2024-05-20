Tolls on bridge to Alabama beaches may end within days

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says tolls on the Foley Express Bridge to the community of Orange Beach will be cancelled as soon as the State takes ownership. That’s supposed to happen at twelve noon Thursday. Alabama announced plans to buy the bridge for fifty seven million dollars last month. The thoroughfare is currently a private toll bridge that provides an alternate route to state beaches. Alabama is also building another bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway to help ease congestion. When that span is completed in 2026, each bridge is supposed to be converted to one-way crossing.

"Alabama's Gulf Coast continues to experience record growth and success, and I am proud we are making needed infrastructure improvements in the area that will help alleviate traffic congestion for Alabamians and those visiting our beaches," Ivey said.

