Former Crimson Tide football star arrested on charge of domestic violence/burglary

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:32 AM CDT
Former Alabama football star Isaiah Buggs, now a tackle with the Washington Commanders was arrested for the second time in a month on a charge of domestic violence/burglary in Alabama and released on a $5,000 bond Sunday, according to records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

There were no other details about the arrest. The Chiefs were aware of the case but declined to comment. The 27-year-old Buggs, who signed a $1,292,500 contract with Kansas City for the upcoming season, turned himself in May 30 after he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Two dogs that were under Buggs' care were allegedly found neglected and malnourished, and one of the dogs had to be euthanized.

Buggs, a run-stuffing tackle out of Alabama, played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending the past two with the Detroit Lions. He has started 23 games and appeared in 56 in his career, with 89 tackles and two sacks.

The Chiefs were planning to use Buggs to shore up the middle of their line. But that was before they reached a long-term deal with All-Pro tackle Chris Jones and signed Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton, both of whom were hitting free agency.

The Chiefs, who celebrated their latest championship with a ring ceremony Thursday and are aiming for a record third Super Bowl in a row, have had to deal with a series of off-the-field legal issues since beating the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice faces eight felony charges from a high-speed crash in Dallas, and offensive linemen Chukwuebuka Godrick and Wanya Morris were arrested last month in Johnson County, Kansas, on a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
