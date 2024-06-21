Huntsville Animal Services facing critical overcrowding, waiving adoption fees

Huntsville Animal Services is grappling with severe overcrowding due to a significant increase in stray pickups and litters of unwanted kittens and puppies. The shelter’s kennels are bursting at the seams with more than 100 dogs and over 60 cats.

To help reduce overcrowding, adoption fees for most adult animals will be waived through the end of the month. Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

Interim Director Virgie Graham said the surge is driven by owners who refuse to spay and neuter their pets, leading to a substantial influx of animals into the shelter. More strays are picked up during the summer season, as dogs and cats can often escape from homes or fenced yards.

"It is crucial to remind residents that Huntsville Animal Services is not a no-kill shelter. Overcrowding drastically reduces the quality of life for unhoused animals. Lengthy stays in a packed shelter often result in stressed, anxious animals who may exhibit signs of aggression if left too long,” Graham explained.

For those unable to adopt, the shelter’s foster program offers an alternative way to help. Residents can foster animals until a permanent home is found, providing much-needed relief from the stressful shelter environment. Additionally, the shelter allows residents to take pets home for a weekend, giving animals a temporary reprieve from overcrowded conditions.

Each pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before leaving the shelter. Pets are also treated with a three-month application of flea and tick preventative. Animals come with a city license and a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

Animal Services is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or visit them on Facebook to learn more.