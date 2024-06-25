Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Fairhope High students hit with hefty penalties for cell phone use

Alabama Public Radio | By Cori Yonge,
Pat Duggins
Published June 25, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
Pixabay

The penalty for using a cell phone in class just got tougher for students at one Alabama Gulf Coast high school. Fairhope High is the first in the Baldwin County System requiring students to hand over their phones at the start of each class period or face serious consequences.

The rules which went into effect with summer school. Students at Fairhope High have to put their cell phones in a lock box when they enter the classroom. They get them back at the end of period. A student can be suspended for one day for breaking the rules the first time. Fairhope High School principal Jon Cardwell says four violations means explusion….

“This is a serious matter when I have some of my best teachers telling me they don’t know how much longer they can do it because kids aren’t engaged, that’s a problem, Cardwell said.”

Last week, California’s largest school district voted to ban the use of smartphones. That same day, Governor Gavin Newsom took things a step further, by vowing to work to apply that same policy statewide. Politico reported how Newsome cited mental health risks of social media on children. That announcement followed a call from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy that Congress require warning labels on social media platforms and the effect they have on youngsters.

Governor Newsom said he plans to build on a 2019 California law that limits or bans the use of smartphones by students while at school or under the supervision of a school employee. "As the Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth," Newsom said in a statement. The Governor’s office did not provide further details on the proposal, but the California School Boards Association said any regulations over student smartphone use should be left up to school districts, not the state.

Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell says there have already been positive results from his “no smartphones in class policy,” and the impact on students is plain to see…

"We've got kids that are finishing summer school quicker than ever because there's nothing to do but the work so they're sitting down and they're actually getting it done which is our main goal," he said.

Cardwell says he hopes to see higher career and college readiness test scores with students fully engaged. The no cell phone policy may mean fewer discipline problems and happier teachers. Other Baldwin County Schools may follow Fairhope’s lead when class begins in August.
News
Cori Yonge
APR Graduate student intern Cori Yonge returns to journalism after spending time in the corporate world. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from The University of Alabama and is ecstatic to be back working with public radio. Cori has an interest in health, environment, and science reporting and is the winner of both an Associated Press award and Sigma Delta Chi award for healthcare related stories. The mother of two daughters, Cori spent twelve years as a Girl Scout leader. Though her daughters are grown, she still enjoys camping with friends and family – especially if that time allows her to do some gourmet outdoor cooking. Cori and her husband Lynn live in Fairhope.
See stories by Cori Yonge
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate