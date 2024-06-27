Alabamians encouraged to check their status during National HIV Testing Day

More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), including in Alabama. HIV damages the immune system so that the body is less able to fight infection and disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. If HIV isn't treated, it can take years before it weakens the immune system enough to become acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

HIV.gov

HIV is spread through contact with genitals, such as during sex without a condom. This type of infection is called a sexually transmitted infection, also called an STI. HIV also is spread through contact with blood, such as when people share needles or syringes. It is also possible for a person with untreated HIV to spread the virus to a child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

Thanks to treatment, most people in the U.S. and Alabama don't get AIDS, but one in six people with the virus do not know they are positive. Because of this, health professionals stress the importance of testing.

June 27 is known as National HIV Testing Day. The theme for 2024 is “Level up yourself love: check your status.” This theme emphasizes valuing yourself, showing yourself compassion and respect, and honoring your health needs with self-love. Knowing your HIV status helps each individual choose options to stay healthy.

HIV.gov

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV as a part of their routine health care. Early diagnosis and treatment extend life and help prevent the spread of HIV. Alabamians can click here to find more information on free testing services from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

“Getting tested for HIV provides you good baseline information on your test result and what actions to take to stay healthy or seek treatment," said Vontrese McGhee, Director of the Office of HIV Prevention and Care with ADPH. "Left untreated, HIV infection can cause serious health problems. However, earlier testing can lead to early treatment to stay healthier or delay and prevent complications caused by disease."

Treatment of HIV includes the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrRP. This involves taking a specific HIV medicine to reduce the risk of getting HIV through sex or injection drug use. Currently, there are two FDA-approved daily oral medications for PrEP. A long-acting injectable form of PrEP has also been approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

PrEP is a key component in the Prevention Access Campaign's Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U=U) initiative, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports, agreeing there is "effectively no risk" of sexually transmitting HIV when on treatment and undetectable.

According to HIV.gov, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken as prescribed. Among people who inject drugs, it reduces the risk by at least 74% when taken as prescribed. However, PrEP is much less effective when it isn't taken consistently. Alabama agencies proving PrEP can be found here.