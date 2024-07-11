Gov. Ivey: $3.9 million being awarded for statewide road and bridge projects in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey is announcing that $3.9 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various, statewide road and bridge projects to help in enhancing Alabama’s infrastructure.

Governor Ivey, recognizing the critical infrastructure needs of the state, championed the Rebuild Alabama Act, which created the Annual Grant Program responsible for this allocation.

The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“Rebuild Alabama has brought record progress to every single county across this state, and I am proud that we continue delivering road and bridge projects today,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “The $3.9 million we are awarding will support local projects from the top of the state to the bottom. As I have said many times, we are just getting started; the Ivey Administration will remain steadfast in our commitment to improving Alabama’s infrastructure.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed a total of over $7 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

With this round of funding, this year alone, more than $12 million in state transportation funding has been awarded through the annual grant program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act, with another round of funding yet to come. Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, local projects have been awarded state transportation funding in all 67 counties.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

The list of projects can be viewed here.