Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday helping Alabamians stock up on classroom supplies

Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming academic year by participating in Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Alabama's 19th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. This marks the eighth time the annual tax holiday will take place on the third full weekend of July.

“Alabama families, it’s that time of year again! With the upcoming school year just around the corner, I encourage everyone to take full advantage of our Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “This is an opportunity to save on essential school supplies, and ensure our students are well-prepared and excited to learn.”

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, until midnight, Sunday, July 21, the state waives its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings reach 10%.

Items available for purchase and exempt from sales tax during the weekend include:



pencils and paper

binders

calculators

rulers

clothing priced at $100 or less per article

school supplies valued at $50 or less per item

books that cost $30 or less per book

tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

For the full list of back-to-school items that may be purchased free of state sales tax during the holiday, click here.

“This is tax relief at the perfect time for parents as they prepare for a new school year,” said Alabama Department of Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. in a press release “Many counties, cities and towns are participating as well, so we encourage everyone in Alabama to take advantage of this tax-free opportunity.”

Counties and municipalities may choose to join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend.