Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is off the air and WUAL is broadcasting on limited power. Engineers are aware and working on a solution.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

5 people, including 4 children, killed in West Blocton shooting

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:46 AM CDT
Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Pixabay

Five people, including four children, were killed in a Thursday night shooting in central Alabama, authorities said.

Brandon Kendrick, 32, was arrested on multiple counts of capital murder for the death of a woman and four children in Bibb County, court records show. The children were all under the age of 14.

The victims were shot in the head with a handgun, according to a document filed with the arrest warrant.

WBMA-TV reported that Kendrick was married to the woman who was killed and is the father of two of the children.

He remained at the scene and law enforcement took him into custody without a struggle.

The shooting occurred in the West Blocton community which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information on Friday.
Tags
News Bibb CountyBibb County Sheriff's Departmentshootingcapital murderarrest
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate