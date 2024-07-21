Alabama House member among the first to demand that Biden resign

Alabama Republican House Gary Palmer joined Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in demanding that President Joe Biden resign from the White House. This move came after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. His withdrawal ended his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history. Now, all sides are waiting to see what happens next.

House member Gary Palmer issued a press release shortly after news of Biden’s withdrawal was made public. Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Trump and encouraged his party to unite behind her, making her the party's instant favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago. In his release, Palmer said.

“The question now is whether or not he has the ability to continue to serve as President. What the American people should clearly understand is that it doesn't matter who the Democrats choose because whoever they choose will continue to push policies that will keep the cost of living too high, leave our border open, and make our communities less safe. They may change the person on the Democratic ticket, but the policies.”

In a similar statement, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Biden should immediately resign if he is not fit enough to run for office. In a statement, Johnson said, "November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

In 2020, Biden pitched himself as a transitional figure who wanted to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders. But once he secured the job he spent decades struggling to attain, he was reluctant to part with it. The announcement is the latest jolt to a campaign for the White House that both political parties see as the most consequential election in generations, coming just days after the attempted assassination of Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

The Alabama Republican Party focused on policy and issues in its response to Biden's withdrawal. It said...

"President Biden’s declining support was not due to his age or debate performance, but rather the result of his failed and ineffective policies. The DNC’s solution seems to be Kamala Harris, but as Vice President, she has been an integral part of these same failed policies. Her nomination would represent nothing more than a continuation of the same destructive agendas that have made America weaker, our citizens poorer, and our communities less safe."

A party's presumptive presidential nominee has never stepped out of the race so close to the election. The closest parallel would be President Lyndon Johnson, who, besieged by the Vietnam War, announced in March 1968 that he would not seek another term. Harris, in a statement, praised Biden's "selfless and patriotic act" and said she intends to "earn and win" her party's nomination.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she said.

Biden's decision to bow out came after escalating pressure from his Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out the former president's many falsehoods.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in a letter posted Sunday to his X account.

Nearly 30 minutes after he delivered the news that he was folding his campaign, Biden threw his support behind Harris.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he said in another post on X. "Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump."

Biden's decision came as he has been isolating at his Delaware beach house after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, huddling with a shrinking circle of close confidants and family members about his political future. Biden said he would address the nation later this week to provide "detail" about his decision. Senior campaign and White House staff were notified just minutes before the letter went out, according to people familiar with the matter. Biden had been reflecting on his future for the past couple days and the decision was closely held.

Now, Democrats have to urgently try to bring coherence to the nominating process in a matter of weeks and convince voters in a stunningly short amount of time that their nominee can handle the job and beat Trump. And for his part, Trump must shift his focus to a new opponent after years of training his attention on Biden. The decision marks a swift and stunning end to Biden's 52 years in electoral politics, as donors, lawmakers and even aides expressed to him their doubts that he could convince voters that he could plausibly handle the job for another four years. Biden won the vast majority of delegates and every nominating contest but one, which would have made his nomination a formality. Now that he has dropped out, those delegates will be free to support another candidate.

Harris, 59, appeared to be the natural successor, in large part because she is the only candidate who can directly tap into the Biden campaign's war chest, according to federal campaign finance rules. Biden's backing helps clear the way for Harris, but a smooth transition is by no means assured. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held in August in Chicago, but the party had announced it would hold a virtual roll call to formally nominate Biden before in-person proceedings begin. It remained to be seen whether other candidates would challenge Harris for the nomination. The Democratic National Committee's chair, Jaime Harrison, said in a statement that the party would "undertake a transparent and orderly process" to select "a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November."