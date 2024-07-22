ADPH warns of mosquito dangers, offers Alabamians information and prevention tips

Alabama is facing the most active period for mosquitoes in the state. The insects aren’t just annoying pests and can cause more than just an irritating bite. To help Alabamians keep safe, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering mosquito awareness and prevention tips.

Pixabay

Mosquitoes are vectors, or living organisms that can transmit infectious diseases from animals to humans or other animals. The winged insects are considered by groups like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be among the most dangerous on Earth.

There are an estimated 3,700 different species of mosquito worldwide. About 200 species are in the United States, and Alabama is home to around 60 of those, according to ADPH.

Adult mosquitoes live indoors and outdoors. They live anywhere from two to four weeks, depending on the species, humidity, temperature and other factors. Females often live longer than males.

ADPH reports only female mosquitoes bite people and animals to get blood, which they need to produce eggs. Anywhere from 100 to 200 eggs are produced after each blood meal. The eggs are laid directly on or near water, and only hatch when exposed to water. The larva that emerges from the eggs stay in the water until they reach their adult stage, when they fly away to live out their own life cycle, according to the department.

Pixabay

While it's virtually impossible to completely avoid mosquitoes, ADPH offers actions Alabamians can take to minimize the insects' presence around yards and homes:



Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers or trash containers.

Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so that mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs.

Keep weeds, vines, hedges and grass trimmed since mosquitoes use these shady areas as resting places during hot daylight hours.

Keep window and door screens in good repair.

Use an indoor flying insect fogger or indoor insect spray to kill mosquitoes inside your home and treat the dark, humid areas where they rest, such as under sinks and in closets.

For more tips to control the mosquito population inside and outside your home, visit ADPH's Vector Control.

Pixabay

When a mosquito bites, it injects saliva into the skin. It's the saliva that causes the bumps, itching, swelling, and redness commonly associated with such bites. Some types of mosquitoes can transfer more than saliva through their bites, reports ADPH. A few can spread germs to people and animals. A person who gets bitten by an infected mosquito and then gets sick has what is known as a mosquito-borne illness.

Mosquito-borne illnesses found in the United States include:



View the number of cases of mosquito-borne diseases in Alabama residents this year and in years past at Mosquito-borne Diseases.

Pixabay

In addition to the efforts to control the mosquito population, ADPH offers steps to take to prevent mosquitoes from biting:



Wear long sleeves and long pants when possible.

Treat clothing with repellents containing permethrin or DEET (diethyltoluamide).

Dress children in loose-fitting clothing that covers their arms and legs. Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

Apply repellents sparingly to exposed skin avoiding the eyes, lips, and nasal membranes. Do not use it on cuts, wounds, or irritated skin. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers guidance to select the repellent that is right for you.

Visit ADPH's Avoid the Bite webpage for more information on mosquito awareness and prevention.