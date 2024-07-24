Alabama healthcare workers remind parents to vaccinate children ahead of school year

The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) is reminding parents and guardians to make sure their children are up-to-date on the required vaccines ahead of the school year.

By state law, children are required to present an up-to-date Certificate of Immunization (COI) upon entrance to childcare centers and schools. With the beginning of the school year approaching, health experts say now is the time to schedule those vaccinations.

Vaccines are crucial to protecting against 16 serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, according to the department. In 2024, the ADPH staff investigated and confirmed 737 vaccine-preventable diseases cases.

“In the last 40 to 50 years, we have seen tremendous advances in vaccine technology,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, chief medical officer at the ADPH and a pediatrician. “One example is the vaccine that prevents a disease caused by the bacteria, Haemophilus Influenzae type B. This bacteria can cause many types of respiratory diseases, including things like pneumonias and ear infections. In young children, [this bacteria] can cause meningitis, which can lead to things like permanent neurologic disability, deafness or even death.”

ADPH’s Back to School Immunization Checklist includes up to eight vaccines. The chart is meant to be helpful for parents and guardians who need assistance determining which vaccine their child needs based on their age. A pediatrician or healthcare provider can also help determine which vaccines a child may need for school.

“Without vaccines, we would continue to see vaccine-preventable diseases, [and] we would continue to see premature death in infants,: said Stubblefield. “It wasn't that long ago that children died very regularly of preventable illnesses. This was even 100 years ago. These diseases were very common and are not as common now. So, it is very important that that everyone continue to work to provide these vaccines to help our immune systems recognize and eliminate these dangerous bacteria and viruses before they can set up in our body and cause serious illness.”

For families who struggle to get their children vaccinated due to cost, the Alabama Vaccines for Children’s Program will administer immunizations for free for eligible families.

Children from birth to 18 years of age are eligible to receive free vaccines through this program if they are:

· Medicaidenrolled

· Uninsured

· American Indian or Alaskan Native

· Under-insured*

· Children who have health insurance that does not include vaccine as a covered benefit may receive free vaccine through the VFC Program from a federally qualified health center or a rural health clinic.

Families who are looking to find a healthcare provider that is participating in the Vaccines for Children Program can email Immunization@adph.state.al.us, call the ADPH Immunization Division at 1-800-469-4599 (toll-free) or send a fax at 1-800-706-8507.

More information on immunization for children and adults can be found on the ADPH website.