City of Birmingham promoting "Pride Where I Reside" cleanup day

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is announcing Birmingham will stage a Pride Where I Reside city-wide cleanup for Saturday, August 3. The day will be a workday for multiple city departments and divisions, including public works, code enforcement, and parks and recreation.

City staff and contractors involved in the workday will address overgrown lots, blighted properties, illegal dump sites and more.

Residents, organizations and businesses are encouraged to take time during Pride Where I Reside to clean up around their property, their streets, blocks and neighborhoods.

To encourage residents, businesses and organizations to do their part, the Department of Public Works will set-up additional roll-off dumpsters in each public works quadrant of the city to add convenience for individuals conducting their own cleanup.

The roll-off dumpsters will be in place from August 3 to August 9, which can be found at the following locations:

—Intersection of Ishkooda, Wenonah Road and Old Wenonah Road

—Wylam Park

—Inglenook Recreation Center

—Intersection of Georgia Road and Brussells Avenue

Dumpsters are regularly available at the city’s four Department of Public Works district offices. From August 3 to August 9, dumpsters will be available to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

—Ensley District, 1044 Avenue W

—Eastend District, 301 96th Street North

—North Birmingham District, 2413 27th Street North

—Southside District, 501 6th Avenue South

The city will extend business hours at the city’s Eastern Area Landfill at 2787 Alton Road from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on August 3.

Individuals must show a driver’s license proving they live in Jefferson County. There is no fee for residential disposal.

Tires, contracting materials and hazardous materials are not accepted at the landfill or dumpsters.

Residents who conduct their own cleanups are encouraged to showcase their work with the social media hashtag #CleanUpBham.