Summer break in Alabama ends, 2024-2025 school year begins

Break out the school supplies and first day of school outfits. Summer break in Alabama is winding down with classes getting back in session for the 2024-2025 school year.

Alabama school district start dates vary throughout August. Birmingham City schools are back in session on August 5. Tuscaloosa City schools, Jefferson County, Bibb County and Jasper City school districts head back to class this week.

Governor Kay Ivey is sharing a special message for Alabama teachers who are preparing to start the school year. She offered encouragement to current educators. Watch the full video below:

The Parents Right to Know Act (Senate Bill 48) is in effect this school year. Ivey signed the legislation back in March that requires teachers to upload their class curriculum within 30 days of the start of every school year or the adoption of new or revised curriculum. The bill only applies to public K-12 schools.

According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (AHSFHS), 91 schools will welcome new head football coaches when the 2024 season kicks off in a few weeks.

Classes 6A and 4A have seen the most turnover with 16 new coaches each and every classification except 7A, which has nine changes in leadership, has at least 11. The AHSFHS breakdown on the new coaches in each classification can be found here.

With school back in session, theAlabama Department of Health (ADPH) is reminding parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date on the required vaccines. By state law, children are required to present an up-to-date Certificate of Immunization (COI) upon entrance to childcare centers and schools.

Vaccines are crucial to protecting against 16 serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, according to the department. In 2024, the ADPH staff investigated and confirmed 737 vaccine-preventable diseases cases.

For families who struggle to get their children vaccinated due to cost, the Alabama Vaccines for Children’s Program will administer immunizations for free for eligible families.

Families who are looking to find a healthcare provider that is participating in the Vaccines for Children Program can email Immunization@adph.state.al.us, call the ADPH Immunization Division at 1-800-469-4599 (toll-free) or send a fax at 1-800-706-8507.

More information on immunization for children and adults can be found on the ADPH website.