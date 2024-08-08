ADPH seeking sexual risk avoidance education proposals for middle, high school age youth

An Alabama agency is seeking proposals from youth-serving community organizations that focus on youngsters ages 12 through 15.

The request from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) comes to secure funding to help provide evidence-based programs to adolescents.

The department's Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Branch announced the request for proposals (RFP) will serve young populations in the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Covington, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Fayette, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lamar, Lowndes, Macon, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Mobile, Montgomery, Pickens, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston.

ADPH is soliciting proposals as follows: The Alabama Sexual Risk Avoidance Education RFP seeks programs that promote positive youth development, including leading youth in developing and navigating healthy relationships and making decisions that result in reduced teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Although the objective is to impact these focal populations, ADPH advises it can be expected that a larger segment of the adolescent population (ages 10-19) will also be reached during program delivery. The settings for implementation of these programs will be schools and community-based organizations.

Eligible applicants are all public or private non-profit organizations, government agencies, faith-based organizations, colleges and universities which:



Are legally authorized to conduct business within the state of Alabama

Are in a position to operate on a cost-reimbursement basis

Become an Alabama registered vendor prior to billing for services

Meet the terms and conditions of the RFP

Individuals not operating within an established organization, agency, business or other entity are not eligible to apply for these grant opportunities.

Download the RFP or submit an e-mail request to Jasmine Abner at jasmine.abner@adph.state.al.us for more information.

The due date is September 6, 2024.