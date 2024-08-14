Alabama cities ranks near the bottom for “most relaxed” communities

Mobile and Birmingham rank among the worst in a new study on most relaxed cities in the United States. The landscaping company LawnStarter commissioned the report on 500 municipalities and ranked them based on eight issues like mental stress, hours on the job, and drug and cigarette use. Mobile came in at 490 and Birmingham was listed at 495. Tuscaloosa and Montgomery fared somewhat better, but still on the low side at 60 and 477 respectively. Huntsville and Hoover were at 296 and 281.

The study included “stressors” at work and scores for physical and financial “well-being.” Work related issues featured the average work week in hours, the typical commute time, how friendly employers were for staff member who favored working remotely, and the unemployment rate. The financial ranking included purchasing power, housing affordability, the number of people with insurance, and rates of poverty and food insecurity. Physical wellbeing was measured with life expectancy, leisure time, number of residents with high blood pressure or who have had a stroke. The study ranked Mobile low for physical and mental health. Birmingham shared these issues, and also a low score for financial well-being.

Researchers found that affluent communities are in the position to afford the most laid-back lifestyle. The median household income in the U.S. is about $75,000. But, the top ten cities in the LawnStarter study averaged $121,000 or more. California cities kick back in the top half of the ranking. Communities in the Golden State dominated the ranking for things like highest life expectancy, high scores in mental health and physical well-being. Los Angeles, that came in at number 146, has the most most yoga studios at 632.

By contrast, cities in Michigan and Ohio ranked at the bottom. Dayton came in at 498, and Detroit at 499—just a few slots worse than Mobile and Birmingham here in Alabama. Flint, Michigan was in last place. Folks in Dayton reported the highest mental distress. Detroit residents have the highest rates of high blood pressure and strokes, while Flint has the most smokers, the most inadequate sleep rates, and the highest poverty rate.

By the way, this week includes National Relaxation Day.