Alabama releases new Fish Consumption Advisory for state's lakes, rivers, streams

Fishing is a popular activity in Alabama with thousands of people flocking to the state's lakes, rivers and streams each year. With more to be found in Alabama's waterways than catfish and bass, the latest Fish Consumption Advisory can help keep local and visiting fishers safe.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports on its website that, in some cases, toxic chemicals are present in the water, which means they can also be present in the fish that live in those waters.

The older and/or larger the fish, the more chemicals they may have absorbed. If the concentration of chemicals in fish gets high enough, it can pose a danger to the people who eat them, according to ADPH.

Each year, a new Fish Consumption Advisory is released to let people know which species of fish in which waterbodies may present a health hazard.

This report is prepared by ADPH in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Inside the Fish Consumption Advisory is find a map of Alabama divided into six areas. Locate the area of interest and go to that section of the report. Within that section, participants find a table with an alphabetical list of that area's waterbodies (creeks, rivers, streams, lakes, etc.) and any consumption advisories that apply to it.

Consumption advisories include the species of fish, information on how much (if any) of the fish it is safe to eat, and the chemical that has been found to be present in that particular fish. For example, residents and visitors may see:



Species of fish: Channel catfish

Advisory: 1 meal/month (mercury)

This means not to eat any more than one meal (defined as 8 ounces of raw fish, or 6 ounces of cooked fish) of channel catfish per month because that type of fish has been shown to contain high levels of the chemical mercury.

This does not mean that all channel catfish caught in Alabama fall under the advisory, just the ones in that particular body of water.

Restrictions will vary based on the levels and types of chemicals found. Some types of fish will have no restrictions at all, while some fish may not be safe to eat in any amount.

There are three main contaminants found in Alabama waterbodies:

#1. Mercury



Comes from natural sources and from pollution.

Poses risk only when eating contaminated fish; catch and release fishing, swimming, and other water recreational activities are not affected.

Consuming too much fish with high levels of mercury can lead to heart disease in adults.

#2. PCBs



Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) are man-made compounds that were banned in 1976. These remain a problem today because they do not break down in the environment.

Cleaning and cooking fish to reduce fat, which is where PCBs build up, can reduce the amount of PCBs you consume.

Pregnant women who consume too many PCBs may see adverse health effects in their children, including developmental problems and learning disabilities.

#3. PFOS



Perfluoralkyl sulfonate (PFOS) is an organic molecule used in chemical processes.

Although use of PFOS was phased out in 2002, it's very stable and doesn't break down, and remains persistent in the environment today.

The health effects of PFOS in humans are not well understood and continue to be researched.

Fish is considered an important part of a healthy diet, but it can carry certain risks. Residents and visitors alike can use the annual Fish Consumption Advisory, as well as the resources, below to make informed decisions about the role fish plays in their diet:



The most current Fish Consumption Advisory, along with advisories dating back to 2002, can be found on ADPH's Toxicology website.