ALDOT announces $485,000 in grants to upgrade multiple municipal airports

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is announcing more than $485,000 in state funding is going toward improving three municipal airports.

According to a release on the department's website, the Auburn University Regional Airport in Auburn will receive $790,844 from the Federal Aviation Administration and $43,935 from a state grant to expand the north terminal area apron. The airport will provide $43,937 in matching local funds for a total value project of $878,716.

Additionally, Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field in Cullman will receive $225,099 from the Federal Aviation Administration and $12,505 from a state grant to reconstruct a general aviation apron. The City of Cullman will provide $12,506 in matching local funds for a total value project of $250,110, reports ALDOT.

Finally, Tuscaloosa National Airport in Tuscaloosa will receive $428,716 from a state grant to apply a crack seal on two taxiways. The City of Tuscaloosa will provide $142,906 in matching local funds for a total value project of $571,622.

These grants are made possible through ALDOT’s Alabama Airport Improvement Funding Program. Through the program, ALDOT can provide financial assistance and other engineering or technical services to airport owners regarding the acquisition, construction, expansion, maintenance, or operation of public airport facilities.

ALDOT anticipates awarding approximately $8 million in state funds to Alabama’s various local airports during the 2024 fiscal year.

For more information about the Alabama Airport Improvement Funding Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage.