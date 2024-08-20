High expectations for new Alabama coach DeBoer, and the Tide as defending SEC Champs

Alabama Public Radio was at the first press conference for new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. APR’s asked about expectations from students—specifically that he has three games to prove himself. DeBoer sounded surprised that he had that many. The expectations at Alabama remain the same even with Nick Saban no longer prowling the sidelines. DeBoer will soon make his Crimson Tide debut with a team opening the season ranked fifth in The Associated Press Top 25. Quarterback Jalen Milroe returns for a team that lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals after winning the Southeastern Conference championship. He'll lead an offense that lost its top three receivers and two leading rushers. Linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Malachi Moore help lead the defense. Alabama opens the season August 31st against Western Kentucky.

Much has changed at Alabama since Jalen Milroe ran smack into a wall of Michigan defenders in the Rose Bowl. Just not the expectations. Nick Saban won't be stalking the sidelines anymore. That job belongs to Kalen DeBoer, who led Washington to a national runner-up finish last year.

Milroe is back at quarterback where he thrived after a slow start but will be relying on a largely different group of playmakers. The defending Southeastern Conference champion Crimson Tide will still enter the season ranked No. 5 and expected to once again make the newly expanded College Football Playoff.

What else is new? A lot, actually, but not the general air of confidence around the football building for a program that won six national championships in Saban's 17 seasons. If DeBoer's description of his first staff in Tuscaloosa fits the players, too, it bodes well for the season.

"They're beyond motivated," DeBoer said. "They're driving to be great, driven to uphold the standard of Alabama football."

The team should be plenty motivated by how last season ended. Alabama was knocked out of the playoff when Milroe was stopped well short of the end zone in overtime.

"I think about the Michigan game almost every day," Tide safety Malachi Moore said. "Even fresh off of wake-up, 6:30, it's the first thing on my mind coming to work every day. I think that's one of our main driving factors. Everybody that was here has that bad taste in our mouth that we didn't finish and we were right there."

DeBoer also saw his season end against Michigan. He led his Huskies to the national championship game, but they fell 34-13.

Who are Milroe's top playmakers?

The Tide must replace their top three receivers and two leading rushers thanks to transfers and the pros. There are plenty of candidates for the roles.

At wide receiver, DeBoer brought Germie Bernard with him from Washington to provide much-needed experience. His splashiest recruiting win was getting five-star receiver Ryan Williams back into the fold after the two-time Alabama Mr. Football decommitted following Saban's retirement. Williams reclassified from the 2025 class and won't turn 18 until after the season.

Jam Miller and Justice Haynes are the most experienced returnees in a backfield that has loaded up on highly rated prospects.

Secondary makeover

Moore is the only returning starter in the secondary, but Alabama got experienced transfers in Domani Jackson (USC), Keon Sabb (Michigan) and DaShawn Jones (Wake Forest). The Tide also landed three defensive backs rated as five-star prospects in the 247Sports composite rankings: Jaylen Mbakwe, Zavier Mincey and Zabien Brown.

However, Alabama lost rising star safety Caleb Downs to Ohio State via the transfer portal along with NFL draft picks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Key portal pickups

The offensive line got big boosts from the return of left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who had briefly transferred to Iowa, and the arrival of former Washington center Parker Brailsford. Another likely starter is Miami (Ohio) transfer Graham Nicholson, who won the Lou Groza Award last season as the nation's top placekicker. Defensive lineman LT Overton arrives from Texas A&M.

New defensive boss

One big change for the Tide is a move from the defensive pedigree of Saban to DeBoer, whose specialty lies more on offense. DeBoer put former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack in charge of the defense. Wommack takes over a group led by Moore and linebacker Deontae Lawson.

The defensive backs, who Saban frequently worked with in practice, will be coached by ex-Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist.

The schedule

Alabama opens August 31st against Western Kentucky before hosting South Florida and visiting Wisconsin. The biggest game at Bryant-Denny Stadium comes at the end of September Georgia, which is ranked number one preseason. The Tide also host number 11 ranked Missouri and number 15 Tennessee in October. LSU, at number 13, is in November, as is Oklahoma (16,) and finally cross state rival Auburn.