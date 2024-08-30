Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL 91.5 FM recovered from the weather caused issues and is at low power. Our technical team is working to restore the signal as quickly as possible.

Alabama NAACP criticizes Auburn basketball coach over alleged comments about Kamala Harris

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 30, 2024 at 4:28 PM CDT
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl calls to his team during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Yale in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
FR171932 AP
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl calls to his team during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Yale in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Auburn basketball Bruce Pearl is drawing criticism from the Alabama NAACP following reported comments about Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The coach was reportedly responding to a social media post by Arkansas U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, who alleged that Harris would take health care away from Americans. The website “News One” originally reported Pearl’s response as…

“Thank you for pointing this out Senator Cotton, except my guess is that like many of her socialist, woke progressive beliefs she's now changing them or hiding them to get elected! We won't get fooled again!”

Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton responded in a press release…

“Kamala Harris is energizing her base which has a significant number of black voters, in her bid for the highest position in the country, and this is causing people to show us who they really are,” he said. “Since 2014, Coach Pearl has profited off the talents and

legacy of Black athletes, but by his own admission doesn’t understand the implications of his words. We do not have to ask, ‘will the real Coach Pearl stand up, because we know he does not want to understand what woke means. The term ‘Woke’ solidifies the harsh conditions and inherent awareness of everyday racial injustices that people of color are subjected to in this country. One would have to be living under a rock to miss the cruel treatments inflicted on Black Americans in a place, we all call our home.

There is no hiding the fact that Police brutality and brutal murders by police, racism, denial of equitable health care, and refusal to teach our children the truth about our history, all exist and are as visible as your hand is, in front of your face. The only way to not know what ‘woke’ is – is to just go back to sleep. The question remains, “How can you mentor Black men, but adopt extremist policies such as Project 2025, a component of the Make America Great Again campaign, which is not inclusion of people of color? Our mission is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.”

Following the News One account of Cotton’s social post and Pearl’s response, African American Journalist, News One anchor, and CNN contributor Roland Martin reportedly suggested in his own post that black athletes boycott Auburn University’s basketball program.
Tags
News AuburnAuburn basketballMen's BasketballAlabama NAACPKamala Harris
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate