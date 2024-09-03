Digital Media Center
WUAL 91.5 FM recovered from the weather caused issues and is at low power. Our technical team is working to restore the signal as quickly as possible.

Alabama traffic fatality the latest linked to Takata air bag inflators

Alabama Public Radio
Associated Press
Published September 3, 2024
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the driver was killed in 2018 in Alabama in a Honda vehicle, but gave no further details. It says the death underscores the need for people to replace recalled air bag inflators.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time due to high heat and humidity and explode with too much force. That can blow apart a metal canister and send shrapnel into the passenger compartment. More than 400 people in the U.S. have been hurt. Worldwide at least thirty six people have been killed by Takata inflators in Malaysia, Australia and the U.S.

Honda said in a statement that the Alabama death occurred in Etowah County and involved a 2004 Honda Civic. It involved a high speed crash which complicated efforts to definitively determine the cause of death. Honda, the company that used more Takata air bags in its cars than any other automaker, said it has replaced or accounted for 95% of the recalled inflators in its vehicles.

"Honda continues to urge owners of Honda and Acura vehicles affected by the Takata air bag inflator recalls to get their vehicles repaired at an authorized dealership as soon as possible," the company statement said.

Honda and Acura owners can check their for recalls at www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com. Owners also can go to nhtsa.com/recalls and key in their vehicle identification or license plate numbers.

Potential for a dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators involved. The U.S. government says many have not been repaired. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air bags sent Takata into bankruptcy.
