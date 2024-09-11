Alabamians being reminded of National Preparedness Month with Louisiana facing Hurricane Francine

“National Preparedness Month” is recognized throughout September, and Gov. Kay Ivey is urging all Alabamians to create a plan and be prepared before disaster strikes. This comes as Hurricane Francine is barreling toward Louisiana and an expected landfall.

Francine barreled toward Louisiana on Wednesday as residents made last-minute trips in the morning rain to stock up on final supplies at boarded-up businesses.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the coming hours as forecasters raised threats of potentially deadly storm surge, widespread flooding and destructive winds on the northern U.S. Gulf coast. The U.S. is now in the teeth of hurricane season — which typically peaks around this time of year.

Once Francine makes landfall, Gov. Jeff Landry said residents should stay in place rather than venture out into waterlogged roads and risk blocking first responders or utility crews working to repair power lines.

In Alabama, Gov. Ivey is reminding of the importance of being prepared for severe weather and any natural disasters like hurricanes.

“Alabamians understand that disasters can strike without sufficient warning, and being prepared is the best defense we have,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, I encourage everyone to take the time to create a plan, gather essential supplies and ensure your family knows what to do in an emergency. A little preparation now can save lives later.”

This year, National Preparedness Month's theme is “Start a Conversation.” Starting a conversation about preparedness kits, communications, reunification plans, shelters, pets, family members and the hazards you face in your area can help you and your family be more prepared in the face of disaster.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommend every home have a basic emergency Go-Kit including the following:



Water and non-perishable food to last for several days

Cell phone with weather/news apps as well as extra cell phone battery or charger

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio capable of receiving NOAA Weather Radio alerts as well as local news broadcasts

Flashlight with extra batteries

A first aid kit

Prescription medications and glasses

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Equally important, Alabamians should develop and coordinate contingency plans with family and close-by friends if there is a need to evacuate and seek shelter.

“By taking proactive steps today, we can reduce the risks and protect our loved ones and homes in times of crisis. I recommend all Alabamians do their part to remain strong and be prepared for whatever disaster may come our way,” added Gov. Ivey.

For additional information on disaster planning, visit www.ready.gov and https://ema.alabama.gov/.