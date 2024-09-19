$6M on the line for Tuscaloosa City Schools as voters gear up to decide on property tax increase

On Sept. 24, Tuscaloosa voters will decide whether to raise property taxes, which will go toward funding improvements in the Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) system. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If approved, the referendum would increase the millage rate the schools receive to 11.5 mill, but the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education says voting "no" would cut $6 million in funding on existing programs.

There has not been an increase in the ad valorem rate for Tuscaloosa City Schools since 1986, according to the system's website. TCS reports that, during that time, schools have fallen behind financially compared to Alabama’s other top school systems.

District leaders and administrators say approval to the property tax increase would secure future funding dedicated solely to the Tuscaloosa City Schools.

If given the green light, TCS says the increase equates to the typical homeowner in Tuscaloosa paying little less than $20 a month based on a home value of $200,000.

If voters approve an 11.5-mill increase for TCS, the school system says will have the projected tax impact on residential homeowners in the Tuscaloosa community listed below:

Tuscaloosa City Schools

The money would be used only for education and go toward funding three key areas, according to the school system:



Educator Excellence: Retaining and recruiting the best and brightest teachers through competitive compensation and support.

Premier Student Programs: Continue current programs and services for students, while expanding offerings to truly become the premier school system Tuscaloosa deserves.

School Safety: Offer the safest learning environment for students, with an officer in every school at all times.

More details on raising the local tax rate and what would be funded from the increase can be found here.

If the referendum does not pass, the school system says it will face financial challenges as COVID-related federal funding ends. TCS says this will result in cuts which will heavily impact teachers and students.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the city of Tuscaloosa. More information on voting can be found here.