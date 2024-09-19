UA & UNA both report record-breaking enrollment numbers for 2024 fall semester

The University of Alabama (UA) and the University of North Alabama (UNA) are both reporting record-breaking enrollment numbers for the fall semester of 2024.

A preliminary enrollment data report from UNA indicates great growth semester, with an anticipated headcount of approximately 10,600 students making the college their choice for their higher education. The university says the final enrollment figures are expected at the end of October.

“As we approach our third century of providing a high-quality education, it is noteworthy that more and more students are choosing and staying at UNA, whether online or on-campus, for their academic journey,” said Dr. Ken Kitts, UNA’s President, in a press release. “What they are finding once here is a place that fosters strong academics, excellent resources, and experiential and internship opportunities that will serve them well as they enter the workforce.”

The initial data-related report on UNA enrollment shows:



Undergraduate degree-seeking students are up, with a 10 percent increase from 2023.

UNA has seen increases across a wide range of classifications, as well as being on track, once again, for record retention.

Student population in the Cole Honors College is up to 950, which indicates that approximately 15 percent of the overall undergrad population is in that College.

Additionally, more and more UNA students are being admitted to the Delores and Weldon Cole Honors College. They find academic rigor as part of the College as well as a sense of community with other Cole Honors College students, according to Dr. Vince Brewton, Honors College Dean.

“Our 2024-2025 recruiting cycle in the Cole Honors College exceeded our original expectation,” he explained in a press statement. “Applications surged in the spring, and our freshman class is easily a record at 251 new students, while total enrollment in the Honors College stands at 954.”

At The University of Alabama, a record-breaking number of in-state first-year students highlights UA's fall 2024 total enrollment of 40,846, surpassing 40,000 for the first time, according to the UA News Center.

UA’s unwavering commitment to student success led to the record-breaking enrollment, which includes 3,434 freshmen from Alabama, marking the largest number of in-state freshmen ever. This 7.9% increase in in-state first-year students is UA’s sixth consecutive year with an in-state increase. Second-year retention also reached an all-time high at nearly 90%.

Notable numbers related to UA enrollment:



In-state student growth is outpacing the state’s population growth, increasing 4.7% overall and 7.9% among first-time undergraduates.

First generation students among all undergraduates increased 9.8%.

Graduate School enrollment jumped 5.4% with 6,001 students. The number of in-state graduate students increased 8.3%.

The University has a record enrollment of 10,111 minority students, an 8.2% increase from 2023.

Students have hailed from all 67 Alabama counties since UA began keeping that record in 1999.

The Fall 2023 class second-year retention rate is a record 89.5%.

Read more about The University of Alabama's enrollment numbers here.