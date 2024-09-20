Digital Media Center
Birmingham's Bush Hills Neighborhood listed on National Register of Historic Places

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 20, 2024 at 4:30 AM CDT
UAB.edu

Bush Hills neighborhood in Birmingham is being added to the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural styles, historical significance and cultural heritage.

The distinction completes a nearly 10-year effort by the Bush Hills Neighborhood Association to be added to the list, according to the City of Birmingham. The group voted in 2015 to begin the process to be listed on the national register.

The city’s Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits assisted the association. The process included securing funding from the Alabama Historical Commission through a certified local government grant to conduct an architectural survey and prepare a nomination.

Established in the 1920s, the City of Birmingham described Bush Hills is a charming neighborhood nestled on the outskirts of the Magic City's city center and known for its winding boulevards and historic homes.

The national register identifies the district as roughly bounded by Princeton Parkway, 3rd Avenue West, Bush Boulevard, I-20/59, 8th Court West and 8th Avenue West.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.

Birmingham's Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits will take part in a historic preservation workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 24 during the neighborhood associations monthly meeting. The workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m. at 1030 4th Terrace West.
News Birminghambirmingham alabamaNational Register for Historic PlacesAlabama Historical CommissionNational Historic Preservation ActNational Parks ServiceAlabama history
