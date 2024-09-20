Wills Creek Clothing receives most votes for "Customers' Choice" in Alabama Retailer of the Year contest

Wills Creek Clothing, a women’s clothing, gift and home décor boutique, in Attalla is the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year "Customers’ Choice Award" winner.

The Alabama Retail Association presented Paige Ledbetter and Leigh Anne Kelley with the award on Sept. 20 at their retail store at 418 4th St. NW in downtown Attalla. Ledbetter is the owner and operator of Wills Creek Clothing, and Kelley is her business partner.

“We started off as just a brick-and-mortar store in a small town in Alabama,” the partners said of the business that opened in September 2022. “We quickly grew to an online store too where we sell all over the United States, and we now offer a mobile app to offer more convenient shopping for our customers.”

Among the 37 entrants, the shop received the most votes in a contest that ran from July 29 to Aug. 12 on the Alabama Retail Association's website and Facebook account.

In comments on its collage in the Customers’ Choice Facebook photo album, customers called the business their “home away from home” and the “most affordable boutique in Etowah County,” living up to its motto of “boutique clothing without the boutique prices.” Several customers praised Wills Creek Clothing for having something for “all ages” and “catering to all body types.”

“This is such an amazing honor. I truly have the best customers who have become like family to me,” said Ledbetter. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Wills Creek Clothing seems to have the support of its community. The shop received more than 700 votes, almost 40 commented on its Facebook collage, which was shared 75 times, including by Downtown Attalla, the City of Attalla, the Etowah Chamber of Commerce and other area businesses.

Wills Creek Clothing “has been a huge part of revitalizing a growing historical downtown area” in Attalla, said Jonathan Vo, marketing and events manager for the Etowah Chamber, which nominated the business as a potential Retailer of the Year.

“Paige and Leigh Anne run a great operation, emphasizing hospitality and maintaining a beautiful storefront that has been integral to making downtown Attalla an attractive place to eat and shop,” Vo said.

Learn more about Wills Creek Clothing in downtown Attalla by clicking here.